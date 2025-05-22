Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Get Beyond alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond by 66.7% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond by 30.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,512 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,501 shares of the company's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company's stock.

Beyond Trading Down 7.6%

NYSE BYON opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beyond, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beyond wasn't on the list.

While Beyond currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here