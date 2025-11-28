BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Shares Down 3% - Should You Sell?

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 14,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 32,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BGM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

BGM Group Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGM Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000.

BGM Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

