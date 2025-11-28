Free Trial
BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Shares Down 3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
BGM Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 3% to $7.75 on Friday with mid-day volume about 57% below average, and the stock is trading well below its 50‑day ($9.39) and 200‑day ($10.02) moving averages, signaling technical weakness.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Despite the negative outlook, a few institutional investors have initiated small stakes recently (Marshall Wace, Mariner LLC, and Geode Capital), indicating some selective buying interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 14,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 32,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BGM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on BGM

BGM Group Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGM Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000.

BGM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Further Reading

