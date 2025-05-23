BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,857,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 30,854,034 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $159,815.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,852.44. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,219 shares of company stock valued at $532,605 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company's stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $3,811,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

