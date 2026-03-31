BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 12.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) were up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.4150. Approximately 17,741,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,722,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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