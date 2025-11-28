BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 5.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.3250. Approximately 71,631,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 95,245,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Get BigBear.ai alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai's quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company's stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 89.0% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 86,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 48.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BigBear.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BigBear.ai wasn't on the list.

While BigBear.ai currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here