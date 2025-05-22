BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business's revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

