Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the company's current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $211.31.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.36. 101,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. Biogen has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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