Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to "Buy" at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 target price on Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $209.77.

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Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,070,514,000 after buying an additional 157,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,399 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $736,435,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $464,408,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $338,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,325,013 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $409,180,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. UBS Upgrade

UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. Positive Sentiment: Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Felzartamab China Deal (Reuters)

Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Neutral Sentiment: Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Earnings Preview

Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Earnings Transcript

Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Negative Sentiment: HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. HSBC Estimates / Reduce

HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces arguing to avoid BIIB highlight valuation after recent gains and potential binary clinical/commercial risks — these views can pressure sentiment if upcoming results or pipeline readouts disappoint. 3 Reasons to Avoid BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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