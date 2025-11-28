Free Trial
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen Foster Sells 415 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
BioLife Solutions logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Karen Foster sold 415 shares of BioLife Solutions on November 25 at an average price of $26.74 for $11,097.10, leaving her with 192,838 shares (a 0.21% reduction valued at about $5.16M).
  • BioLife stock traded around $26.54 with a market cap of $1.28B, a 52‑week range of $19.10–$29.62, and technicals showing a 50‑day SMA of $26.44 versus a 200‑day SMA of $24.24.
  • Analysts have an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $31.20, including recent buy/upgrades from HC Wainwright and Zacks while one firm remains bearish.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) insider Karen Foster sold 415 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $11,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 192,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,488.12. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 268,903 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.15 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

