BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 3.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.84 and last traded at $112.08. 350,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 809,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.79.

BioNTech Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. BioNTech's revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company's stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

