BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Posts Earnings Results

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Down 4.8%

BNXTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

