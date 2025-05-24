BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.89). Approximately 3,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30 ($0.88).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.22.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

