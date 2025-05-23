BIOX FY2029 EPS Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions' current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIOX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company's stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

