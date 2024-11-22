Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells C$1,106,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.42. 1,434,099 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,640. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy's dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$6.45.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

