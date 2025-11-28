Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Birchcliff Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Birchcliff Energy hit a new 52-week high of C$7.87 on Friday (trading up ~4.4%) with about 1.51 million shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment: Consensus rating is "Buy" with an average price target of C$8.21 after several upgrades and target increases (some firms now as high as C$9.50).
  • Dividend and valuation: The stock yields 1.5% (annualized C$0.12) with a payout ratio of 70.37%, and the company carries a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E of 29.15.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 1511924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$8.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Birchcliff Energy's payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Birchcliff Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Birchcliff Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Birchcliff Energy wasn't on the list.

While Birchcliff Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
From Angel Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines