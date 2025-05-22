Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.5%

BDT stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.28. The company had a trading volume of 56,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.33. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

