Bitcoin Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

MARA, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are equity securities of publicly listed companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues or assets from Bitcoin-related activities—such as mining operations, hardware manufacturing, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. They provide a regulated, tradable way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency. The performance of these stocks is influenced by both corporate fundamentals and Bitcoin’s market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,677,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,039,912. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 6.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,518,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,299,951. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 4.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 12,304,605 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,343,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

