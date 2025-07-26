Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, Cleanspark, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, and Eightco are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin. This can include cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, payment processors, or firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves, letting investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without buying the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,013,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,610,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,075,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,510,264. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 20,212,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,024,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 17,100,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,447,448. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 4.23.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 12,797,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,951,244. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.71.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 30,107,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,655,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.11.

Eightco (OCTO)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc.

Shares of Eightco stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 57,302,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eightco has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

