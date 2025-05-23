Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.35. 1,363,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,876,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

