Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 7,603,771 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BITF. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.01.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $590.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company's stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,686,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 628,603 shares during the period. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

