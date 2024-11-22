BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at UBS Group

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research began coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.50.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,190. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company's stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company's stock worth $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company's stock worth $333,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company's stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

