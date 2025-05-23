BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $130.00

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.24.

BJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 465,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

