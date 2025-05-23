BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $135.00

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. 613,134 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,795. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

