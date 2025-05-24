BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company's stock worth $340,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,980 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,344,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company's stock worth $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here