BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.6%

BlackLine stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 61,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company's stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

