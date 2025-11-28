Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
BlackRock Energy and Resources logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week high — the stock traded as high as GBX 150.50 (last at GBX 150) on Friday, up about 3.1% with a volume of 315,335 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals show a market cap of £167.37 million, a negative PE of -11.90, and short-term strength with the 50‑day moving average (GBX 140.81) above the 200‑day average (GBX 126.25).
  • BlackRock Energy and Resources is an investment vehicle focused on securities of companies in the mining and energy sectors, targeting an annual dividend and long‑term capital growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.50 and last traded at GBX 150, with a volume of 315335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of £167.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.25.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Right Now?

Before you consider BlackRock Energy and Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock Energy and Resources wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock Energy and Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines