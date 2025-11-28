BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Get BERI alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc ( LON:BERI Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.50 and last traded at GBX 150, with a volume of 315335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50.

The stock has a market cap of £167.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.25.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

