BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 647908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.57).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.05 million, a PE ratio of 688.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BlackRock Energy and Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

