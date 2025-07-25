BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $16,641,167.84 in Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $1,123.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 516,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,024.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $975.79. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here