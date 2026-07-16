BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,290.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,093.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,033.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,042.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 54.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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