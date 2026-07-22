BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,258.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,304.29.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,037.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,032.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $917.39 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after buying an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,705,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,876,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,126,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,232,973 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,032,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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