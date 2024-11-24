Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.'s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 232.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,005 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $176,695,000 after buying an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 322.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $2,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.62. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone's payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

