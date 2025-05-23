Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackstone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.71. 1,135,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Blackstone by 128.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 207,256 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

