Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Unloaded Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Blackstone Inc. NYSE: BX. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Blackstone stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $177.96 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,513 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,086 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Blackstone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 105,369 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

