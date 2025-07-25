Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 108,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,658,880. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 366 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $25,349.16.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,928 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $108,719.92.

XYZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,229. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.91.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

