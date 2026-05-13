Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.5143.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $517,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,200. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,393. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $484,387,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block by 192.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock worth $816,378,000 after buying an additional 7,436,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $368,213,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. Block has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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