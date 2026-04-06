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Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Figure Technology Solutions logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener flags seven blockchain stocks to watch today: Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), Core Scientific (CORZ), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Globant (GLOB), Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI), Digi Power X (DGXX), and Nukkleus (DFNS), which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among blockchain names in recent days.
  • These companies span miners, data‑center and hosting providers, blockchain software developers and fintech platforms, offering investors direct exposure to the blockchain/crypto ecosystem but with higher volatility tied to cryptocurrency prices, technological adoption, and regulatory shifts.
  • MarketBeat provides individual research reports for each ticker for investors seeking deeper company‑level analysis and context.
  • Five stocks we like better than Figure Technology Solutions.

Figure Technology Solutions, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, Mawson Infrastructure Group, Digi Power X, and Nukkleus are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to blockchain technology—this can include blockchain software developers, cryptocurrency miners and exchanges, or firms holding significant crypto assets. For investors, these stocks provide a way to gain exposure to the potential growth (and risks) of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, often exhibiting higher volatility driven by technological adoption, regulatory shifts, and cryptocurrency price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIGI

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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