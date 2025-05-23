Blockchain Stocks To Research - May 23rd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or invest in blockchain technology and related services. These firms may include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, smart-contract platforms, or enterprises integrating distributed ledger solutions into their operations. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of decentralized and secure data-management systems without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343,731. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 4.74.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,434,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517,109. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 375,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,610. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.48. Globant has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,890,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 1,617,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $166.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,245. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.02.

