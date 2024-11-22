Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $1,167,425.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 10,571,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 461,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $615,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

