Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $17.68. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 1,203,097 shares traded.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Redburn Atlantic cut Bloom Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 3.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $29,755.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,374.98. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,539,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $22,609,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here