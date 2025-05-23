Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 3.8% - Should You Buy?

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 659,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,588,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 3.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,636.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

