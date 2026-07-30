Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $279.00 to $227.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $163.86 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.65. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to approximately $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 analyst expectation and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to approximately $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double the $0.39 analyst expectation and rose from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $1.99. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Product Growth, View Up

Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $1.99. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Strong product sales and onsite-power demand reflect growing electricity needs from data centers. An expanded Brookfield partnership provides up to $25 billion in financing support for deployments, potentially improving Bloom’s ability to convert its backlog into revenue. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Strong product sales and onsite-power demand reflect growing electricity needs from data centers. An expanded Brookfield partnership provides up to $25 billion in financing support for deployments, potentially improving Bloom’s ability to convert its backlog into revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target from $346 to $314. BMO cut its target from $279 to $227 and retained a Market Perform rating, highlighting continued uncertainty despite the improved outlook.

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target from $346 to $314. BMO cut its target from $279 to $227 and retained a Market Perform rating, highlighting continued uncertainty despite the improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility are risks: The stock has experienced a sharp pullback after a substantial multi-year advance, encouraging profit-taking. Its elevated valuation, negative reported P/E and high beta leave shares particularly sensitive to changes in sentiment and interest-rate expectations.

The stock has experienced a sharp pullback after a substantial multi-year advance, encouraging profit-taking. Its elevated valuation, negative reported P/E and high beta leave shares particularly sensitive to changes in sentiment and interest-rate expectations. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure is a headwind: Technology and AI-related stocks were broadly weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, potentially limiting the benefit of Bloom’s strong company-specific results in the short term.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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