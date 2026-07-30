Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded by Mizuho to Outperform Rating

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $242.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $218.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.05.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BE opened at $163.86 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results exceeded expectations: Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.78 was double the $0.39 consensus estimate. Product revenue rose 215.4%, and gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue increased 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.78 was double the $0.39 consensus estimate. Product revenue rose 215.4%, and gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised significantly: Bloom now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $2.55 to $2.85, above consensus estimates of approximately $3.7 billion and $1.99, respectively. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Product Growth, View Up

Bloom now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $2.55 to $2.85, above consensus estimates of approximately $3.7 billion and $1.99, respectively. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major catalyst: Management cited strong onsite-power demand, an expanding order backlog, operating leverage and financing partnerships. The expanded Brookfield partnership, reported at up to $25 billion, could help fund large-scale data-center deployments. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Management cited strong onsite-power demand, an expanding order backlog, operating leverage and financing partnerships. The expanded Brookfield partnership, reported at up to $25 billion, could help fund large-scale data-center deployments. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain bullish: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the shares from Hold to Strong Buy. BTIG Research Rating

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the shares from Hold to Strong Buy. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target to $314, and BMO cut its target to $227 with a Market Perform rating. These targets still imply substantial potential upside but reflect increased caution after the stock’s large run.

JPMorgan maintained Overweight but reduced its target to $314, and BMO cut its target to $227 with a Market Perform rating. These targets still imply substantial potential upside but reflect increased caution after the stock’s large run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: Bloom’s elevated earnings multiple, high beta and recent sharp swings leave the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, broader technology-sector weakness and skepticism about whether AI-related demand can justify current expectations.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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