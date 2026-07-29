Bloom Energy's (BE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.35. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,353.85 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,715,449.30. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.78 per share versus expectations of $0.39 and $0.10 a year earlier. Product revenue increased 215.4%, while gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Revenue reached $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.78 per share versus expectations of $0.39 and $0.10 a year earlier. Product revenue increased 215.4%, while gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised significantly: Bloom now expects 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85 is also well above the roughly $1.99 analyst consensus. BE Stock Beats Q2 Expectations and Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Bloom now expects 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85 is also well above the roughly $1.99 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the growth story. Management highlighted robust data-center demand and an expanding order backlog. Bloom also expanded its Brookfield Asset Management financing partnership to $25 billion from $5 billion, potentially providing capital to deploy fuel-cell systems at scale. Bloom Energy Jumps on Improved Outlook as AI Power Demand Grows

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here