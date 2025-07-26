Blue Chip Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, financially sound companies with long track records of stable earnings and reliable dividend payments. As industry leaders with substantial market capitalizations, they’re generally viewed as lower-risk investments that provide consistent, long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get Karman alerts: Sign Up

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 211,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,869. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 28,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,598. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of 207.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Karman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Karman wasn't on the list.

While Karman currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here