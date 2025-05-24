Blue Chip Stocks To Research - May 24th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and reliable dividend payments. Because these firms have proven their ability to weather economic downturns, investors often view blue chips as lower-risk, core holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 893,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.70.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.59.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $216.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.82.

