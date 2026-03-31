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Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Blue Moon Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Blue Moon Metals hit a new 52-week high of C$8.75 on Tuesday, trading up about 16.4% from the prior close with roughly 227,953 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts are bullish: Scotiabank raised its price target from C$6.00 to C$7.50, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy with an average price target of C$7.50.
  • Blue Moon is an exploration-stage miner focused on zinc, copper, silver and gold with a market cap of C$721.12 million, a negative P/E (-19.39), and key assets including the Blue Moon zinc property in Mariposa County, California and the Yava property in Nunavut.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blue Moon Metals.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 227953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$7.50.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 16.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of C$721.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blue Moon Metals Right Now?

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