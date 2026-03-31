Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 227953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$7.50.

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Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 16.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of C$721.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

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