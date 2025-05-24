Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

OBDC opened at $14.34 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $457.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.64.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

