Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company's current price.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OWL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company's stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here