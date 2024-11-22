Free Trial
→ A “Thank You Gift” From Pres. Trump - Genius (From Colonial Metals) (Ad)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Written by MarketBeat
November 23, 2024
B&M European Value Retail logo with Consumer Defensive background

Equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Should you invest $1,000 in B&M European Value Retail right now?

Before you consider B&M European Value Retail, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&M European Value Retail wasn't on the list.

While B&M European Value Retail currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Unlock the Potential in Options Trading Cover
Unlock the Potential in Options Trading

Options trading isn’t just for the Wall Street elite; it’s an accessible strategy for anyone armed with the proper knowledge. Think of options as a strategic toolkit, with each tool designed for a specific financial task. Keep reading to learn how options trading can help you use the market’s volatility to your advantage.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

NVIDIA Earnings: Can Blackwell Propel the Stock to $200+ in 2025?
These Top Stocks in 2024 Will Continue to be Big Winners in 2025
’Best Report in 2 Years’: NVIDIA Earnings Crushes Expectations Again

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines