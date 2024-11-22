B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

