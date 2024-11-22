B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, September 9th. The brokerage set an "underweight" rating and a 469.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a 540.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a 475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a 515.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.2 %
BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
